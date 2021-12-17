Navellier & Associates Inc. Makes New Investment in Meta Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH)

Navellier & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Meta Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 11,237 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock, valued at approximately $590,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Meta Financial Group by 5.4% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,538 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Meta Financial Group by 6.6% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,975 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Meta Financial Group by 2.2% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 18,130 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $918,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Meta Financial Group by 0.3% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 180,494 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $9,138,000 after acquiring an additional 594 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bbva USA acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Financial Group in the second quarter valued at $45,000. Institutional investors own 79.90% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CASH. Zacks Investment Research cut Meta Financial Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. B. Riley increased their price objective on Meta Financial Group from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on Meta Financial Group from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th.

In other Meta Financial Group news, Director Michael Robert Kramer sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.72, for a total transaction of $119,440.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Anthony M. Sharett sold 589 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.69, for a total value of $30,445.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 9,839 shares of company stock worth $564,440. 2.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Meta Financial Group stock opened at $58.14 on Friday. Meta Financial Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.76 and a 1-year high of $65.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a PE ratio of 13.24 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $60.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.11.

Meta Financial Group (NASDAQ:CASH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The savings and loans company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.31). Meta Financial Group had a net margin of 25.07% and a return on equity of 16.43%. The business had revenue of $120.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.50 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.38 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Meta Financial Group, Inc. will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 9th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 8th. Meta Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.56%.

Meta Financial Group Company Profile

Meta Financial Group, Inc operates as a financial holding company, which provides savings and loan services. The firm operates through the following business segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Corporate Services and Other. The Consumer segment provides meta payment systems (MPS), consumer credit products, warehouse finance and other tax services.

