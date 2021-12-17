Navellier & Associates Inc. Purchases Shares of 2,316 iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

Navellier & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,316 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $374,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IBB. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. First Horizon Corp lifted its holdings in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 166.7% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 192 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 108.2% during the 2nd quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 254 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, J Arnold Wealth Management Co acquired a new stake in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Institutional investors own 72.28% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF alerts:

NASDAQ:IBB opened at $150.39 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $154.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $161.76. iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF has a 1-year low of $142.46 and a 1-year high of $177.37.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th will be issued a $0.041 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 13th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.11%.

About iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

Recommended Story: The limitations of an equal weight rating

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.