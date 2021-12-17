Navios Maritime (NYSE:NM) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $1.26 EPS

Navios Maritime (NYSE:NM) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The shipping company reported $3.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.33 by $1.26, Zacks reports. Navios Maritime had a negative return on equity of 247.17% and a negative net margin of 16.22%.

Shares of NM stock traded down $0.32 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $3.33. 685,239 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 403,374. Navios Maritime has a 12-month low of $2.11 and a 12-month high of $15.42. The company has a market cap of $52.94 million, a P/E ratio of -0.50 and a beta of 1.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.63.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Navios Maritime by 449.9% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 102,091 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $487,000 after purchasing an additional 83,525 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Navios Maritime by 108.0% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 26,342 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 13,676 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in Navios Maritime in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $193,000. 9.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Navios Maritime Holdings, Inc is a seaborne shipping and logistics company, which engages on the transport and transshipment of dry bulk commodities including iron ore, coal, and grain. It operates through the Dry Bulk Vessel Operations and Logistics Business segments. The Dry Bulk Vessel Operations segment transports and handles bulk cargoes through the ownership, operation, and trading of vessels, freight, and forward freight agreements.

