Navitas Semiconductor (NASDAQ:NVTS) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Navitas Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:NVTS) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 48,277 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 92% from the previous session’s volume of 587,273 shares.The stock last traded at $15.00 and had previously closed at $15.94.

A number of analysts have recently commented on NVTS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Navitas Semiconductor in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on Navitas Semiconductor in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on Navitas Semiconductor from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Navitas Semiconductor in a research report on Monday, November 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird began coverage on Navitas Semiconductor in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.60.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Navitas Semiconductor stock. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in shares of Navitas Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:NVTS) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 16,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $169,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al owned about 0.05% of Navitas Semiconductor as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.99% of the company’s stock.

Navitas Semiconductor is involved in GaN power IC’s industry. Navitas Semiconductor, formerly known as Live Oak Acquisition Corp. II, is based in EL SEGUNDO, Calif.

