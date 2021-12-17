Needham & Company LLC Increases Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) Price Target to $320.00

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) had its price target raised by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $300.00 to $320.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the software maker’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 21.69% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on SYNA. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Synaptics from $165.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Synaptics from $195.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on Synaptics from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Summit Insights raised Synaptics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price objective on Synaptics from $275.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Synaptics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $264.54.

Get Synaptics alerts:

Shares of SYNA opened at $262.96 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.16. Synaptics has a twelve month low of $79.22 and a twelve month high of $299.39. The company has a 50 day moving average of $237.46 and a 200-day moving average of $188.47. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The software maker reported $2.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $372.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $370.58 million. Synaptics had a net margin of 8.86% and a return on equity of 27.84%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.38 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Synaptics will post 9.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP John Mcfarland sold 16,366 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.78, for a total value of $4,022,435.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey D. Buchanan sold 2,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.38, for a total value of $726,102.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 54,044 shares of company stock worth $14,044,436 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of Synaptics during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Synaptics during the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Synaptics during the second quarter valued at about $94,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Synaptics during the third quarter valued at about $150,000. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Synaptics during the third quarter valued at about $202,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.69% of the company’s stock.

Synaptics Company Profile

Synaptics, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of human interface semiconductor solutions for electronic devices and products. It specializes in custom-designed human interface that enable people to interact with mobile computing, communications, entertainment, and other electronic devices.

Featured Article: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Receive News & Ratings for Synaptics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synaptics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.