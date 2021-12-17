Needham & Company LLC Lowers Axonics (NASDAQ:AXNX) Price Target to $62.00

Axonics (NASDAQ:AXNX) had its target price reduced by Needham & Company LLC from $71.00 to $62.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Axonics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of Axonics from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Axonics from $78.00 to $75.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $72.71.

Shares of AXNX stock opened at $50.57 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.63 and a beta of 0.31. Axonics has a fifty-two week low of $42.68 and a fifty-two week high of $79.81. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $61.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.79.

Axonics (NASDAQ:AXNX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $46.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.39 million. Axonics had a negative net margin of 47.08% and a negative return on equity of 17.83%. Axonics’s revenue was up 33.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.24) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Axonics will post -1.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CMO John Woock sold 5,000 shares of Axonics stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.48, for a total value of $302,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 2.59% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Axonics in the second quarter worth $43,000. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in Axonics in the second quarter worth $46,000. Webster Bank N. A. acquired a new position in Axonics in the third quarter worth $58,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Axonics in the third quarter worth $65,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Axonics by 94.6% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 733 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.89% of the company’s stock.

About Axonics

Axonics, Inc is a medical device company, which engages in developing and commercializing of novel implantable sacral neuromodulation (SNM) devices to treat patients with bladder and bowel dysfunction. Its product Bulkamid, which is a urethral bulking agent used to treat stress urinary incontinence in women.

