NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO) Shares Gap Up to $31.58

NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $31.58, but opened at $32.99. NeoGenomics shares last traded at $30.74, with a volume of 1,656 shares traded.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on NEO shares. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of NeoGenomics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $58.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, November 5th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of NeoGenomics from $48.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on shares of NeoGenomics from $63.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Benchmark raised their target price on shares of NeoGenomics from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Stephens reduced their target price on shares of NeoGenomics from $60.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.90.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $39.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.47. The firm has a market cap of $3.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.72 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 7.66, a quick ratio of 7.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The medical research company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.01. NeoGenomics had a net margin of 10.08% and a negative return on equity of 1.33%. The business had revenue of $121.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $125.09 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.04 EPS. NeoGenomics’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that NeoGenomics, Inc. will post -0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Mark Mallon bought 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $30.63 per share, for a total transaction of $520,710.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Douglas Matthew Brown sold 33,334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.85, for a total transaction of $1,228,357.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NEO. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NeoGenomics in the third quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of NeoGenomics in the third quarter valued at $65,000. Archer Investment Corp grew its stake in shares of NeoGenomics by 37.1% in the third quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 1,350 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. grew its stake in shares of NeoGenomics by 47.5% in the third quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 1,550 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blume Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of NeoGenomics in the second quarter valued at $92,000. Institutional investors own 89.98% of the company’s stock.

About NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO)

NeoGenomics, Inc is a clinical laboratory company, which engages in cancer genetics diagnostic testing and pharma services. It operates through the Clinical Services and Pharma Services segments. The Clinical Services segment offers cancer testing services to community-based pathologists, hospitals, academic centers, and oncology groups.

