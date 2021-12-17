Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:NEPT) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.08 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:NEPT) (TSE:NTB) will report ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Neptune Wellness Solutions’ earnings. Neptune Wellness Solutions posted earnings per share of ($0.12) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 33.3%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, February 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Neptune Wellness Solutions will report full-year earnings of ($0.30) per share for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($0.12) per share. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Neptune Wellness Solutions.

Neptune Wellness Solutions (NASDAQ:NEPT) (TSE:NTB) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $12.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.99 million. Neptune Wellness Solutions had a negative return on equity of 74.58% and a negative net margin of 426.60%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NEPT. Desjardins reduced their price objective on Neptune Wellness Solutions from C$1.00 to C$0.75 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Neptune Wellness Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd.

Shares of NEPT traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,250 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,005,702. Neptune Wellness Solutions has a one year low of $0.36 and a one year high of $3.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 3.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.71 million, a PE ratio of -0.40 and a beta of 2.29. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.72.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NEPT. Natixis bought a new position in Neptune Wellness Solutions in the third quarter valued at about $69,000. Scotia Capital Inc. bought a new position in Neptune Wellness Solutions during the second quarter worth about $70,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Neptune Wellness Solutions by 981.0% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 139,978 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $164,000 after buying an additional 127,029 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Neptune Wellness Solutions by 31.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 141,269 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $166,000 after buying an additional 34,123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in Neptune Wellness Solutions by 51.8% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 427,641 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $500,000 after buying an additional 145,955 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.43% of the company’s stock.

Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc, a health and wellness products company, specializes in the extraction, purification and formulation of cannabis products, as well as other specialty ingredients, such as MaxSimil, a patented ingredient that enhances the absorption of lipid-based nutraceuticals, and various other marine and seed oils.

