Net 1 UEPS Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:UEPS) CEO Acquires $135,153.78 in Stock

Net 1 UEPS Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:UEPS) CEO Lincoln Camagu Mali purchased 24,006 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.63 per share, for a total transaction of $135,153.78. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Lincoln Camagu Mali also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, December 8th, Lincoln Camagu Mali purchased 6 shares of Net 1 UEPS Technologies stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.51 per share, for a total transaction of $33.06.

On Monday, December 6th, Lincoln Camagu Mali bought 36,133 shares of Net 1 UEPS Technologies stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.19 per share, for a total transaction of $187,530.27.

On Friday, December 3rd, Lincoln Camagu Mali bought 6,010 shares of Net 1 UEPS Technologies stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.97 per share, for a total transaction of $29,869.70.

UEPS opened at $4.23 on Friday. Net 1 UEPS Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.62 and a fifty-two week high of $6.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $5.13 and its 200 day moving average is $4.74. The stock has a market cap of $241.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.85 and a beta of 1.22.

Net 1 UEPS Technologies (NASDAQ:UEPS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The business services provider reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $34.50 million during the quarter. Net 1 UEPS Technologies had a negative net margin of 16.98% and a negative return on equity of 14.15%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Net 1 UEPS Technologies, Inc. will post -0.48 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Net 1 UEPS Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sphinx Trading LP bought a new stake in Net 1 UEPS Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Net 1 UEPS Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $63,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Net 1 UEPS Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $73,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Net 1 UEPS Technologies by 25.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 28,433 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 5,757 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Net 1 UEPS Technologies by 688.1% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 28,174 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 24,599 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 22.43% of the company’s stock.

About Net 1 UEPS Technologies

et 1 UEPS Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of financial technology, products and services to unbanked and underbanked individuals and small businesses in South Africa and other emerging economies. It operates through the following segments: Processing, Financial Services, and Technology. The Processing segment includes fees earned by the company from processing activities performed for its customers from the distribution of prepaid airtime.

