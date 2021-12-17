NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES) Stock Position Raised by Vontobel Holding Ltd.

Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES) by 17.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,406,019 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 361,313 shares during the quarter. NetEase makes up approximately 1.8% of Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Vontobel Holding Ltd. owned about 0.36% of NetEase worth $205,474,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in NetEase by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc now owns 30,891 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,561,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in NetEase by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,065 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of NetEase by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 18,082 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,084,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of NetEase by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 2,161 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $249,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NetEase by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 6,427 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $741,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 32.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NTES stock opened at $98.84 on Friday. NetEase, Inc. has a 1 year low of $77.97 and a 1 year high of $134.33. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $104.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $100.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.21 billion, a PE ratio of 35.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.56.

NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The technology company reported $5.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $5.07. NetEase had a return on equity of 14.17% and a net margin of 14.62%. The company had revenue of $22.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that NetEase, Inc. will post 3.38 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. NetEase’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.25%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on NTES. Citigroup lowered their price target on NetEase from $142.00 to $136.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. CLSA lowered their price target on NetEase from $143.00 to $134.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Bank of America boosted their price target on NetEase from $128.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NetEase from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, HSBC reduced their price objective on NetEase from $137.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, NetEase has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.88.

NetEase, Inc is an internet technology company, which premium online services centered around content, community, communication and commerce. It develops and operates some of the most popular PC-client and mobile games in China. The firm also operates some of the most popular international online games in China by partnering with Blizzard Entertainment, Mojang AB (a Microsoft subsidiary) and other global game developers.

