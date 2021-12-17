Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $118.71.

NBIX has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Neurocrine Biosciences from $163.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $139.00 target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. TheStreet cut Neurocrine Biosciences from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Neurocrine Biosciences from $127.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th.

NBIX opened at $84.43 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.01 billion, a PE ratio of 18.47 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 4.34, a current ratio of 4.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $92.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $94.60. Neurocrine Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $78.31 and a fifty-two week high of $120.27.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.28). The company had revenue of $296.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $297.02 million. Neurocrine Biosciences had a return on equity of 35.89% and a net margin of 41.59%. The business’s revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.62) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Neurocrine Biosciences will post 1.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Neurocrine Biosciences news, CFO Matt Abernethy sold 1,645 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.59, for a total transaction of $135,860.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Gary A. Lyons sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.06, for a total value of $525,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 15,632 shares of company stock worth $1,600,048. Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in the third quarter worth about $39,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 139.0% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 411 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 460.0% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 504 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 98.4% in the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 603 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the period. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 29.0% in the second quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 997 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.30% of the company’s stock.

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc is a neuroscience-focused, biopharmaceutical company. It discovers, develops and intends to commercialize drugs for the treatment of neurological and endocrine related diseases and disorders. The firm’s product includes INGREZZA. The company was founded by Kevin C. Gorman and Wylie W.

