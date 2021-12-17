Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) Shares Sold by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) by 2.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 264,459 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,727 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences were worth $25,364,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NBIX. Woodline Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences during the second quarter worth $37,473,000. DSM Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 13.9% during the second quarter. DSM Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,535,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,433,000 after purchasing an additional 186,977 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 1.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,984,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $874,383,000 after purchasing an additional 155,346 shares in the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences during the second quarter worth $11,854,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 107.2% during the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 162,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,822,000 after purchasing an additional 84,096 shares in the last quarter. 95.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on NBIX shares. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $127.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $112.00 in a report on Thursday, October 14th. SVB Leerink reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a report on Monday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $124.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.31.

NBIX stock opened at $84.43 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $92.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $94.60. The company has a quick ratio of 4.34, a current ratio of 4.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a 52-week low of $78.31 and a 52-week high of $120.27. The firm has a market cap of $8.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.47 and a beta of 0.74.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.28). Neurocrine Biosciences had a return on equity of 35.89% and a net margin of 41.59%. The firm had revenue of $296.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $297.02 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.62) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Matt Abernethy sold 1,645 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.59, for a total transaction of $135,860.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Dimitri E. Grigoriadis sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.81, for a total transaction of $838,480.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 15,632 shares of company stock worth $1,600,048. Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc is a neuroscience-focused, biopharmaceutical company. It discovers, develops and intends to commercialize drugs for the treatment of neurological and endocrine related diseases and disorders. The firm’s product includes INGREZZA. The company was founded by Kevin C. Gorman and Wylie W.

