NeuroOne Medical Technologies (OTCMKTS:NMTC) Issues Earnings Results

NeuroOne Medical Technologies (OTCMKTS:NMTC) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

OTCMKTS:NMTC traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $2.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,633 shares, compared to its average volume of 122,882. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.40. NeuroOne Medical Technologies has a twelve month low of $2.00 and a twelve month high of $13.50.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in NeuroOne Medical Technologies stock. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in NeuroOne Medical Technologies Co. (OTCMKTS:NMTC) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 106,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $419,000. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 0.88% of NeuroOne Medical Technologies at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.84% of the company’s stock.

NMTC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Alliance Global Partners initiated coverage on NeuroOne Medical Technologies in a report on Friday, December 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.75 price objective on the stock. Craig Hallum began coverage on NeuroOne Medical Technologies in a research note on Monday, November 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock.

NeuroOne Medical Technologies Corp. operates as a medical technology company. It focuses on development and commercialization of thin film electrode technology for cEEG and sEEG recording, brain stimulation and ablation solutions for patients suffering from brain related disorders. The company was founded on August 20, 2009 and is headquartered in Eden Prairie, MN.

