New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. Buys 440 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. grew its stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 3.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,777 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the quarter. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $1,296,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eagle Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Chevron by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 34,480 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,611,000 after purchasing an additional 1,047 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its stake in Chevron by 18.1% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 4,791 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $502,000 after purchasing an additional 734 shares in the last quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in Chevron by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 23,726 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,485,000 after purchasing an additional 729 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Chevron during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its stake in Chevron by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 116,071 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $12,157,000 after purchasing an additional 976 shares in the last quarter. 65.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Chevron alerts:

Shares of Chevron stock opened at $116.64 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $113.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $106.03. Chevron Co. has a 1 year low of $83.53 and a 1 year high of $119.26. The company has a market capitalization of $224.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.75. Chevron had a return on equity of 7.95% and a net margin of 7.10%. The business had revenue of $44.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.11 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 82.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 8.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 18th were issued a dividend of $1.34 per share. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 17th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is 103.47%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Societe Generale initiated coverage on Chevron in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 target price for the company. Truist Securities upped their price target on Chevron from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $154.00 price target on shares of Chevron in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Tudor Pickering raised Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Truist upped their price target on Chevron from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.24.

In other Chevron news, insider David A. Inchausti sold 5,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.01, for a total transaction of $627,256.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Colin E. Parfitt sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.01, for a total value of $1,725,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 388,301 shares of company stock valued at $44,547,412 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transporting crude oil by major international oil export pipelines; processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and a gas-to-liquids plant.

Recommended Story: Pattern Day Trader

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.