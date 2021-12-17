New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. Decreases Position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. cut its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) by 7.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,104 shares of the company’s stock after selling 245 shares during the period. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $409,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 552.4% in the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 274 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the period. Lee Financial Co purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $48,000.

Shares of BATS QUAL opened at $142.65 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $141.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $137.68. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $71.96 and a fifty-two week high of $88.63.

