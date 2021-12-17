New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. Increases Holdings in SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF (NYSEARCA:XHE)

New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. increased its stake in SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF (NYSEARCA:XHE) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 31,661 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 472 shares during the quarter. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. owned about 0.51% of SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF worth $3,961,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in XHE. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF by 14.4% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 859 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF by 0.7% during the second quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 22,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,850,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF by 3.1% during the second quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 5,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $761,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF by 22.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF by 0.4% during the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 64,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,364,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF alerts:

Shares of XHE stock opened at $111.46 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $121.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $124.86. SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF has a 12-month low of $109.59 and a 12-month high of $133.87.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XHE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF (NYSEARCA:XHE).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.