New York State Teachers Retirement System Boosts Position in ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 71,270 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 429 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.13% of ManpowerGroup worth $7,717,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MAN. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in shares of ManpowerGroup during the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in ManpowerGroup by 137.1% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 377 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in ManpowerGroup by 21,218.8% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,822 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 6,790 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in ManpowerGroup by 28.0% in the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 613 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the period. Finally, FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in ManpowerGroup in the 2nd quarter valued at about $91,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MAN opened at $94.58 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $100.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $111.42. ManpowerGroup Inc. has a 12 month low of $85.97 and a 12 month high of $125.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.18 and a beta of 2.04.

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The business services provider reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.04. ManpowerGroup had a net margin of 1.70% and a return on equity of 15.03%. The firm had revenue of $5.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.30 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.20 EPS. ManpowerGroup’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that ManpowerGroup Inc. will post 7.13 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $1.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a yield of 2.5%. ManpowerGroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.45%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MAN. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of ManpowerGroup from $139.00 to $129.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Truist increased their price target on shares of ManpowerGroup from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Barclays lowered shares of ManpowerGroup from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ManpowerGroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Truist Securities raised their price target on shares of ManpowerGroup from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.13.

In related news, Director Ulice Payne, Jr. sold 1,100 shares of ManpowerGroup stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.54, for a total transaction of $113,894.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ManpowerGroup, Inc engages in the provision of workforce solutions and services. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, Asia Pacific Middle East, and Right Management. The Americas segment offers services as Manpower, Experis, and ManpowerGroup Solutions through both branch and franchise offices.

