New York State Teachers Retirement System Has $7.91 Million Stake in AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR)

New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) by 5.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 66,310 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,364 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in AptarGroup were worth $7,914,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of AptarGroup by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 3,569 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $503,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of AptarGroup by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,450 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $204,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of AptarGroup by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 22,149 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,643,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of AptarGroup by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,364 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,319,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Finally, Utah Retirement Systems lifted its position in shares of AptarGroup by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 12,381 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,744,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ATR stock opened at $118.69 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.81 billion, a PE ratio of 33.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.68. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $124.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $131.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. AptarGroup, Inc. has a 12 month low of $116.67 and a 12 month high of $158.97.

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94. AptarGroup had a net margin of 7.58% and a return on equity of 13.52%. The firm had revenue of $825.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $810.32 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.00 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that AptarGroup, Inc. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 27th were paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 26th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. AptarGroup’s payout ratio is 42.94%.

ATR has been the topic of a number of research reports. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of AptarGroup in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of AptarGroup from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AptarGroup in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of AptarGroup from $158.00 to $148.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $151.33.

About AptarGroup

AptarGroup, Inc develops manufactures and sales of consumer product dispensing systems. It operates through the following business segments: Beauty & Home, Pharma and Food & Beverage. The Beauty & Home segment primarily sells pumps, aerosol valves and accessories to the personal care and household markets and pumps and decorative components to the fragrance/cosmetic market.

