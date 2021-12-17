New York State Teachers Retirement System Sells 18,069 Shares of Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL)

New York State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its holdings in shares of Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) by 4.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 380,455 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,069 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Newell Brands were worth $8,423,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Newell Brands by 18.5% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 292,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,488,000 after purchasing an additional 45,706 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Newell Brands by 1.3% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 490,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,470,000 after purchasing an additional 6,424 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Newell Brands in the second quarter valued at approximately $579,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Newell Brands in the second quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Finally, Hartford Investment Management Co. increased its stake in Newell Brands by 8.8% in the second quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 64,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,767,000 after purchasing an additional 5,230 shares in the last quarter. 88.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on NWL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Newell Brands from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Newell Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Newell Brands has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.60.

Shares of NWL opened at $22.42 on Friday. Newell Brands Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.87 and a 12 month high of $30.10. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.90 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.04. Newell Brands had a net margin of 5.76% and a return on equity of 21.13%. The business had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.84 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Newell Brands Inc. will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 29th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.10%. Newell Brands’s payout ratio is 65.25%.

About Newell Brands

Newell Brands, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of consumer and commercial products. It operates through the following segments: Appliances and Cookware; Commercial Solutions, Home Solutions; Learning and Development; and Outdoor and Recreation. The Appliances and Cookware segment designs, manufactures, sources, markets and distributes a diverse line of household products.

