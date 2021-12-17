New York State Teachers Retirement System Sells 18,463 Shares of Nielsen Holdings plc (NYSE:NLSN)

New York State Teachers Retirement System cut its stake in shares of Nielsen Holdings plc (NYSE:NLSN) by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 384,134 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 18,463 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Nielsen were worth $7,372,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Nielsen during the second quarter worth $28,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in Nielsen by 20.9% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,962 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 513 shares in the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new position in Nielsen during the second quarter worth $142,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in Nielsen during the second quarter worth $173,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Nielsen during the second quarter worth $177,000. 98.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have weighed in on NLSN. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nielsen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Nielsen from $28.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Nielsen currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.13.

NLSN opened at $20.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The company’s 50-day moving average is $20.35 and its 200 day moving average is $22.41. Nielsen Holdings plc has a fifty-two week low of $18.76 and a fifty-two week high of $28.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.32 and a beta of 1.42.

Nielsen (NYSE:NLSN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $882.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $869.24 million. Nielsen had a net margin of 18.33% and a return on equity of 21.71%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.39 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Nielsen Holdings plc will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 18th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 17th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. Nielsen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.01%.

Nielsen Company Profile

Nielsen Holdings Plc engages in the provision of global marketing data collection and analytics services. It operates through the Connect, Media, and Corporate business segments. The Connect segment consists principally of market research information and analytical services. The Media segment handles television, radio, online and mobile audience and advertising measurement, and corresponding analytics.

