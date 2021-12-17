New York State Teachers Retirement System Sells 6,502 Shares of H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL)

New York State Teachers Retirement System cut its stake in shares of H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL) by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 108,637 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 6,502 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in H.B. Fuller were worth $7,014,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bbva USA bought a new stake in H.B. Fuller during the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in H.B. Fuller during the second quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Aureus Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in H.B. Fuller during the second quarter valued at approximately $263,000. Wesbanco Bank Inc. bought a new stake in shares of H.B. Fuller in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $343,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of H.B. Fuller by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 7,428 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $472,000 after acquiring an additional 471 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE FUL opened at $79.46 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. H.B. Fuller has a 52 week low of $49.80 and a 52 week high of $80.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $73.62 and its 200 day moving average is $68.27. The company has a market cap of $4.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.28 and a beta of 1.73.

H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, September 21st. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.79. H.B. Fuller had a net margin of 4.78% and a return on equity of 12.42%. The company had revenue of $826.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $797.40 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.76 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that H.B. Fuller will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 14th were paid a $0.1675 dividend. This represents a $0.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 13th. H.B. Fuller’s payout ratio is 23.84%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on FUL shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of H.B. Fuller from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of H.B. Fuller from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.25.

In other H.B. Fuller news, CEO James Owens sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.27, for a total transaction of $331,350.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Timothy J. Keenan sold 5,291 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.52, for a total transaction of $378,412.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 30,291 shares of company stock worth $2,141,562. 4.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

H.B. Fuller Profile

H.B. Fuller Co engages in the formulation, manufactures, and markets the adhesives, sealants, and other specialty chemical products. It operates through the following segments: Americas Adhesives, EIMEA, Asia Pacific, Construction Adhesives and Engineering Adhesives. The Americas Adhesives, EIMEA and Asia Pacific segments include a full range of specialty adhesives such as thermoplastic, thermoset, reactive, and water-based and solvent-based products.

