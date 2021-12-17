Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. Sells 1,260 Shares of Vector Group Ltd. (NYSE:VGR)

Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lowered its position in shares of Vector Group Ltd. (NYSE:VGR) by 36.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,175 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,260 shares during the quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Vector Group were worth $28,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in shares of Vector Group during the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Vector Group by 12.9% during the second quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 6,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 782 shares during the period. Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Vector Group during the 3rd quarter worth $109,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Vector Group during the 2nd quarter worth $124,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in Vector Group by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 9,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 1,188 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VGR opened at $15.72 on Friday. Vector Group Ltd. has a 52-week low of $11.30 and a 52-week high of $17.26. The business’s fifty day moving average is $14.90 and its 200-day moving average is $14.21. The firm has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.73 and a beta of 1.14.

Vector Group (NYSE:VGR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.03). Vector Group had a net margin of 8.32% and a negative return on equity of 36.57%. The business had revenue of $652.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $651.80 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.25 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Vector Group Ltd. will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.09%. Vector Group’s payout ratio is 59.70%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Barclays upgraded Vector Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Oppenheimer upgraded Vector Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Vector Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th.

Vector Group Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the distribution of tobacco products. It operates through the following segments: Tobacco, Real Estate, and Corporate and Other. The Tobacco segment consists of the manufacturing and sale of cigarettes. The Real Estate segment includes the acquisition and investments in real estate properties and projects.

