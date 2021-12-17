Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. Sells 224 Shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. reduced its stake in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) by 40.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 332 shares of the company’s stock after selling 224 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $36,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. HBW Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 3.0% in the third quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 1.5% in the second quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 10,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,104,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 7.4% in the second quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 2,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 26.0% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the period. Finally, Investors Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 4.1% in the third quarter. Investors Financial Group LLC now owns 4,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $482,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the period.

Shares of MBB stock opened at $107.57 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $107.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $108.12. iShares MBS ETF has a 1 year low of $106.95 and a 1 year high of $110.32.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 4th were paid a dividend of $0.019 per share. This represents a $0.23 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 1st.

iShares MBS ETF Profile

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

