Newegg Commerce (NASDAQ:NEGG) Shares Gap Down to $12.13

Shares of Newegg Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEGG) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $12.13, but opened at $11.77. Newegg Commerce shares last traded at $11.65, with a volume of 101 shares trading hands.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $15.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.61.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ground Swell Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Newegg Commerce in the second quarter valued at approximately $246,000. MYDA Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Newegg Commerce during the second quarter worth $368,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Newegg Commerce during the second quarter worth $209,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Newegg Commerce during the second quarter worth $418,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Newegg Commerce by 99,550.0% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,991 shares during the period. 0.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Newegg Commerce, Inc is an e-commerce company. It offers direct sales and an online marketplace platform for IT computer components, consumer electronics, entertainment, smart home and gaming products. The firm also provides third-party logistics services globally. The company was founded on July 22, 2003 and is headquartered in City of Industry, CA.

