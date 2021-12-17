Newtek Business Services (NASDAQ:NEWT) Shares Gap Down to $29.92

Newtek Business Services Corp. (NASDAQ:NEWT) shares gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $29.92, but opened at $28.46. Newtek Business Services shares last traded at $27.68, with a volume of 2,614 shares trading hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Newtek Business Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Newtek Business Services has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.67.

The company has a market capitalization of $613.28 million, a PE ratio of 7.55 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a 50 day moving average of $29.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 2.11.

Newtek Business Services (NASDAQ:NEWT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The business services provider reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $12.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.06 million. Newtek Business Services had a return on equity of 20.18% and a net margin of 81.22%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.04 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Newtek Business Services Corp. will post 3.42 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Monday, December 20th will be paid a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 15.44%. This is a boost from Newtek Business Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 17th. Newtek Business Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 100.00%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Newtek Business Services by 116.1% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 38,444 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,342,000 after acquiring an additional 20,652 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Newtek Business Services by 5.7% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 73,956 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,582,000 after acquiring an additional 4,016 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Newtek Business Services by 8.3% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 47,050 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,305,000 after acquiring an additional 3,600 shares during the last quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Newtek Business Services in the third quarter worth $874,000. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Newtek Business Services in the second quarter worth $286,000. 12.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Newtek Business Services Corp. is a non-diversified closed-end management investment company, which engages in the provision of business and financial solutions. It offers loans, payments, payroll and benefits, web solutions, insurance, and technology solutions. The company was founded by Barry Sloane in 1998 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, FL.

