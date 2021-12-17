NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) vs. Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ) American Depositary Shares (NASDAQ:WAVE) Head-To-Head Comparison

Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ) American Depositary Shares (NASDAQ:WAVE) and NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, dividends and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ) American Depositary Shares and NextEra Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ) American Depositary Shares N/A N/A N/A NextEra Energy 14.40% 11.07% 3.74%

This table compares Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ) American Depositary Shares and NextEra Energy’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ) American Depositary Shares N/A N/A -$1.96 million N/A N/A NextEra Energy $18.00 billion 10.06 $2.92 billion $1.20 76.86

NextEra Energy has higher revenue and earnings than Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ) American Depositary Shares.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ) American Depositary Shares and NextEra Energy, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ) American Depositary Shares 0 0 0 0 N/A NextEra Energy 0 2 7 0 2.78

NextEra Energy has a consensus price target of $87.75, indicating a potential downside of 4.86%. Given NextEra Energy’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe NextEra Energy is more favorable than Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ) American Depositary Shares.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

74.6% of NextEra Energy shares are held by institutional investors. 31.3% of Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ) American Depositary Shares shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.4% of NextEra Energy shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

NextEra Energy beats Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ) American Depositary Shares on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ) American Depositary Shares

Eco Wave Power Global AB is an onshore wave energy technology company which developed a patented, smart and cost-efficient technology for turning ocean and sea waves into green electricity. Eco Wave Power Global AB is based in Sweden.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc. is an electric power and energy infrastructure company. It operates through the following segments: FPL & NEER. The FPL segment engages primarily in the generation, transmission, distribution and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar. It provides full energy and capacity requirements services; engages in power and gas marketing and trading activities; participates in natural gas production and pipeline infrastructure development; and owns a retail electricity provider. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Juno Beach, FL.

