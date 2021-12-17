NextGen Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:NGCA) Short Interest Update

NextGen Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:NGCA) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 155,500 shares, an increase of 65.1% from the November 15th total of 94,200 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 455,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

NASDAQ NGCA traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $9.95. The company had a trading volume of 34,230 shares, compared to its average volume of 649,084. NextGen Acquisition Corp. II has a fifty-two week low of $9.61 and a fifty-two week high of $10.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.06 and its 200 day moving average is $9.98.

Get NextGen Acquisition Corp. II alerts:

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NGCA. Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of NextGen Acquisition Corp. II during the third quarter valued at approximately $24,896,000. Falcon Edge Capital LP grew its position in NextGen Acquisition Corp. II by 42.6% in the third quarter. Falcon Edge Capital LP now owns 1,954,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,370,000 after buying an additional 584,084 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in NextGen Acquisition Corp. II by 19.1% in the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,786,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,704,000 after buying an additional 286,543 shares during the last quarter. CVI Holdings LLC grew its position in NextGen Acquisition Corp. II by 19.7% in the third quarter. CVI Holdings LLC now owns 1,545,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,319,000 after buying an additional 254,770 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in NextGen Acquisition Corp. II in the second quarter worth approximately $15,587,000.

Separately, Benchmark started coverage on NextGen Acquisition Corp. II in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock.

NextGen Acquisition Corp. II Company Profile

NextGen Acquisition Corp. II focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Boca Raton, Florida.

Read More: QQQ ETF

Receive News & Ratings for NextGen Acquisition Corp. II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextGen Acquisition Corp. II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.