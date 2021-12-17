Nick Keveth Buys 2,235 Shares of Avon Rubber p.l.c. (LON:AVON) Stock

Avon Rubber p.l.c. (LON:AVON) insider Nick Keveth purchased 2,235 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 940 ($12.42) per share, for a total transaction of £21,009 ($27,763.98).

Nick Keveth also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 6th, Nick Keveth purchased 14 shares of Avon Rubber stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 1,060 ($14.01) per share, for a total transaction of £148.40 ($196.11).

On Friday, November 5th, Nick Keveth purchased 8 shares of Avon Rubber stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 1,958 ($25.88) per share, for a total transaction of £156.64 ($207.00).

Shares of AVON stock opened at GBX 976.50 ($12.90) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.55, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.57. The company has a market capitalization of £302.94 million and a P/E ratio of 2.12. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 1,512.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 2,067.47. Avon Rubber p.l.c. has a 52 week low of GBX 860 ($11.37) and a 52 week high of GBX 3,665 ($48.43).

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. This is an increase from Avon Rubber’s previous dividend of $0.14. This represents a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. Avon Rubber’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.39%.

Separately, Berenberg Bank cut their price target on shares of Avon Rubber from GBX 2,955 ($39.05) to GBX 1,740 ($22.99) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th.

Avon Rubber Company Profile

Avon Rubber p.l.c. designs, manufactures, and sells chemical, biological, radiological, and nuclear respiratory protection systems for military, law enforcement, and fire markets worldwide. It offers masks and filters with portfolio of respirators, filters, powered air, and supplied air and long term pedigree for military contracting and supplying chain; escape hoods; underwater rebreathers; and thermal image camera technology and self-contained breathing apparatus, as well as accessories.

