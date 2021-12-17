NIKE (NYSE:NKE) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Truist Securities

Truist Securities assumed coverage on shares of NIKE (NYSE:NKE) in a report issued on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $190.00 target price on the footwear maker’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group set a $200.00 price objective on NIKE and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Wedbush started coverage on NIKE in a research note on Monday, October 4th. They set an outperform rating and a $170.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group set a $183.00 price objective on NIKE in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on NIKE in a research report on Wednesday. They issued an equal weight rating and a $175.00 target price for the company. Finally, BTIG Research cut NIKE from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NIKE currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $178.21.

Shares of NYSE NKE opened at $162.72 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $166.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $159.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 3.19. The firm has a market cap of $257.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.16, a PEG ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.94. NIKE has a 1 year low of $125.44 and a 1 year high of $179.10.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 22nd. The footwear maker reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $12.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.47 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 48.98% and a net margin of 13.17%. The company’s revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.95 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that NIKE will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 6th will be given a $0.305 dividend. This is an increase from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 3rd. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.36%.

In related news, Director Elizabeth J. Comstock sold 14,000 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.72, for a total transaction of $2,222,080.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Heidi O’neill sold 12,089 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $2,055,130.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 258,339 shares of company stock worth $41,822,585. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mcdonald Partners LLC boosted its holdings in NIKE by 0.7% during the third quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 8,989 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,305,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in NIKE by 3.8% during the third quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,666 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Wealthquest Corp boosted its holdings in NIKE by 1.7% during the second quarter. Wealthquest Corp now owns 3,728 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $576,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Grove Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in NIKE by 0.4% during the third quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 15,314 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,224,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IRON Financial LLC boosted its holdings in NIKE by 4.0% during the third quarter. IRON Financial LLC now owns 1,674 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. 64.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America; Europe, Middle East & Africa; Greater China; Asia Pacific & Latin America; Global Brand Divisions; Converse; and Corporate.

