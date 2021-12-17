Nine Dragons Paper (Holdings) Limited (OTCMKTS:NDGPY) Short Interest Update

Nine Dragons Paper (Holdings) Limited (OTCMKTS:NDGPY) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the November 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days.

NDGPY stock remained flat at $$24.25 during trading on Thursday. Nine Dragons Paper has a 52-week low of $23.00 and a 52-week high of $39.91. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $25.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.20.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 13th will be issued a $1.3425 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 5.84%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 10th. This is an increase from Nine Dragons Paper’s previous dividend of $0.94.

Nine Dragons Paper (Holdings) Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells packaging paper, recycled printing and writing paper, and specialty paper products in the People's Republic of China. The company offers linerboard products, including kraft, test, white top, and coated linerboards; corrugated cardboard products; coated duplex boards; and specialty paper.

