NiSource (NYSE:NI) Sets New 1-Year High at $26.62

NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI) shares hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $26.62 and last traded at $26.60, with a volume of 152439 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $26.21.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group raised NiSource from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.17.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $25.15 and a 200-day moving average of $25.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.33.

NiSource (NYSE:NI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.01. NiSource had a net margin of 10.71% and a return on equity of 11.32%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.09 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that NiSource Inc. will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of NiSource by 1.7% in the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 24,871 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $603,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of NiSource by 2.1% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 21,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $509,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares during the period. Gilbert & Cook Inc. increased its stake in shares of NiSource by 4.6% in the third quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 11,645 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of NiSource by 6.3% in the second quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,405 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 559 shares during the period. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems boosted its holdings in shares of NiSource by 2.6% in the third quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 23,431 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $568,000 after acquiring an additional 592 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.75% of the company’s stock.

About NiSource (NYSE:NI)

NiSource, Inc is a holding company, which engages in energy solutions. Through its subsidiaries, it provides natural gas, electricity, and other products and services. It operates through the following segments: Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. The Gas Distribution Operations segment focuses in the natural gas service and transportation for residential, commercial, and industrial customers.

