NN Group (OTCMKTS:NNGRY) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

NN Group (OTCMKTS:NNGRY) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,000 shares, a decline of 60.5% from the November 15th total of 15,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 49,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS NNGRY traded up $0.35 on Friday, hitting $26.31. 99,806 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,517. NN Group has a 52-week low of $20.62 and a 52-week high of $27.23. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $26.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.59.

Get NN Group alerts:

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of NN Group in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of NN Group in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Barclays upgraded shares of NN Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of NN Group in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of NN Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.15.

NN Group NV engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Netherlands Life, Netherlands Non-Life, Insurance Europe, Japan Life, Asset Management, and Others. The Netherlands Life segment offers a range of group life and individual life insurance products.

Featured Article: Institutional Investors

Receive News & Ratings for NN Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NN Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.