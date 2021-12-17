Noir (NOR) Market Capitalization Hits $245,904.04

Noir (CURRENCY:NOR) traded down 7.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on December 17th. Noir has a total market cap of $245,904.04 and approximately $441.00 worth of Noir was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Noir has traded 7.7% lower against the dollar. One Noir coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0120 or 0.00000026 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Noir alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $110.83 or 0.00238710 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002908 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $258.24 or 0.00556231 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 11.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.48 or 0.00018261 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000534 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $34.07 or 0.00073390 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000417 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.50 or 0.00007533 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0897 or 0.00000193 BTC.

About Noir

Noir (CRYPTO:NOR) uses the hashing algorithm. Noir’s total supply is 20,436,991 coins. The Reddit community for Noir is /r/Noirofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Noir’s official Twitter account is @noircoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Noir is noirofficial.org . Noir’s official message board is noirofficial.org/blog

According to CryptoCompare, “Noir is a decentralized digital currency with anonymous features and community governance. To ensure accessibility to all users, Noir uses a Proof of Stake system. Noir is developing into a currency that is not only traded for speculative reasons but also one that enables people to buy products and services in a secure and anonymous way. The overall goal is to shape Noir into a currency for one’s daily payments. “

Noir Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Noir directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Noir should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Noir using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Noir Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Noir and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.