Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE:NOMD) Shares Purchased by AltraVue Capital LLC

AltraVue Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE:NOMD) by 40.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,629,193 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 471,440 shares during the quarter. Nomad Foods makes up 6.6% of AltraVue Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. AltraVue Capital LLC owned about 0.95% of Nomad Foods worth $44,901,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Nomad Foods in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new position in Nomad Foods in the second quarter valued at about $85,000. First Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Nomad Foods by 12.2% during the second quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 5,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after acquiring an additional 634 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of Nomad Foods by 1,200.0% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 6,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after acquiring an additional 6,168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Nomad Foods by 8.7% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 7,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares in the last quarter. 76.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:NOMD traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $25.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,614 shares, compared to its average volume of 749,471. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $25.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.26. The stock has a market cap of $4.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.98 and a beta of 0.67. Nomad Foods Limited has a 12-month low of $23.18 and a 12-month high of $31.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.04. Nomad Foods had a return on equity of 13.03% and a net margin of 8.24%. The business had revenue of $599.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $596.27 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Nomad Foods Limited will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Nomad Foods in a report on Monday, September 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Nomad Foods from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. TheStreet lowered shares of Nomad Foods from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nomad Foods from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Nomad Foods from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $29.00 in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.29.

About Nomad Foods

Nomad Foods Ltd. operates as a holding company, which manufactures and sells frozen foods for human consumption. It offers its products under the brands LUTOSA, la Cocinera, Birds Eye, Iglo, and Findus. The company was founded by Noam Gottesman and Sir Martin E. Franklin in April 2014 and is headquartered in Middlesex, the United Kingdom.

