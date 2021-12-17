Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.22 EPS

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The industrial products company reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.10 by ($0.22), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Nordson had a return on equity of 22.91% and a net margin of 15.61%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.59 earnings per share.

NDSN stock traded up $5.89 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $254.74. 1,389 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 210,553. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The company has a market capitalization of $14.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.96. Nordson has a 52-week low of $178.60 and a 52-week high of $272.28. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $258.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $239.08.

Get Nordson alerts:

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 20th. Nordson’s payout ratio is presently 33.06%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Nordson stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) by 23.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 82,584 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,444 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.14% of Nordson worth $18,128,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 68.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Nordson from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Nordson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $272.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Nordson from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Nordson from $230.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $274.25.

About Nordson

Nordson Corp. engages in the engineering, manufacture and market of products and systems used for adhesives, coatings, sealants, biomaterials and other materials. It operates through three segments: Industrial Precision Solutions and Advanced Technology Solution. The Industrial Precision Solutions segment enhances the technology synergies between adhesive dispensing systems and industrial coating systems to deliver proprietary dispensing and processing technology to diverse end markets.

Further Reading: What is a conference call?



Receive News & Ratings for Nordson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nordson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.