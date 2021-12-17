Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) Given New $343.00 Price Target at UBS Group

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) had its price objective raised by stock analysts at UBS Group from $320.00 to $343.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the railroad operator’s stock. UBS Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 18.11% from the stock’s current price.

NSC has been the topic of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $305.00 to $313.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Stephens raised their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $305.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Benchmark raised their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $300.00 to $316.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $318.00 to $312.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $295.29.

Norfolk Southern stock opened at $290.41 on Wednesday. Norfolk Southern has a 1-year low of $226.09 and a 1-year high of $296.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.34. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $279.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $266.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The railroad operator reported $3.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.91 by $0.15. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 26.84% and a return on equity of 20.24%. The company had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.74 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.51 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Norfolk Southern will post 12.07 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CMO Alan H. Shaw sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.73, for a total transaction of $272,730.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Clyde H. Allison, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of Norfolk Southern stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.13, for a total transaction of $1,450,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NSC. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Norfolk Southern by 51.8% during the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 126 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new stake in Norfolk Southern during the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Norfolk Southern during the second quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Norfolk Southern during the second quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in Norfolk Southern by 37.9% during the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 262 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.98% of the company’s stock.

About Norfolk Southern

Norfolk Southern Corp. is a transportation company, which owns a freight railroad. It engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods primarily in the Southeast, East, and Midwest and, via interchange with rail carriers, to and from the rest of the United States.

