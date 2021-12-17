Northstar Asset Management LLC Has $1.93 Million Stake in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Northstar Asset Management LLC raised its stake in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,742 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 50 shares during the quarter. Northstar Asset Management LLC’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $1,926,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 6.2% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,178,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $684,777,000 after buying an additional 186,117 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 3.9% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,414,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,850,000 after buying an additional 52,608 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 8.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,370,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,218,000 after purchasing an additional 112,044 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 2.9% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,238,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,650,000 after purchasing an additional 35,040 shares during the period. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 1.0% during the second quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,236,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,188,000 after purchasing an additional 12,069 shares during the period. 80.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on LHX. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $240.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered L3Harris Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $207.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. UBS Group lowered L3Harris Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $260.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $238.00 to $230.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on L3Harris Technologies in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $237.83.

LHX stock traded down $1.59 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $209.17. The company had a trading volume of 5,840 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,121,901. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $223.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $224.82. The company has a market capitalization of $41.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.88, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.87. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $168.70 and a 52 week high of $246.08.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 29th. The company reported $3.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.03. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 13.08% and a net margin of 8.58%. The firm had revenue of $4.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.52 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.84 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 12.93 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th were paid a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.95%. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.97%.

In related news, insider Todd W. Gautier sold 6,912 shares of L3Harris Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.24, for a total transaction of $1,522,298.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

About L3Harris Technologies

L3Harris Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of defense and commercial technologies across air, land, sea, space and cyber domains. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Mission Systems; Space and Airborne Systems; Communication Systems; and Aviation Systems. The Integrated Mission Systems segment consists of multi-mission ISR and communication systems; integrated electrical and electronic systems for maritime platforms; and advanced electro-optical and infrared solutions.

