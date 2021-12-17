Northstar Asset Management LLC Increases Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

Northstar Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT) by 6.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,505 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 85 shares during the quarter. Northstar Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $356,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VOT. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 854.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 363.9% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOT traded down $0.37 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $244.72. The company had a trading volume of 196 shares, compared to its average volume of 129,665. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $198.89 and a 12-month high of $265.87. The company has a fifty day moving average of $250.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $242.57.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

