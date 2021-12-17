Northstar Asset Management LLC Increases Stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Northstar Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) by 1.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 67,547 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 954 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF accounts for about 4.2% of Northstar Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Northstar Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $15,992,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VO. Atticus Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 101.4% in the third quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth $44,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 548.4% in the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 201 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth $50,000. Finally, First Personal Financial Services lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 20.5% in the second quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 253 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VO stock traded down $2.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $245.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,552 shares, compared to its average volume of 691,567. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $251.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $244.16. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $201.88 and a one year high of $261.53.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

