Northstar Asset Management LLC Purchases 59 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Northstar Asset Management LLC increased its position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,235 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. Northstar Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $1,004,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new position in Costco Wholesale in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in Costco Wholesale in the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Costco Wholesale in the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Costco Wholesale in the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new position in Costco Wholesale in the 3rd quarter worth $47,000. 66.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. MKM Partners increased their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $385.00 to $498.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $520.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $550.00 to $555.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $520.00 price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $534.30.

In other news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,218 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $554.09, for a total transaction of $1,228,971.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, VP James P. Murphy sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $559.32, for a total transaction of $2,796,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 11,218 shares of company stock worth $6,249,652. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:COST traded down $0.91 during trading on Friday, reaching $551.72. 18,936 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,244,798. The firm has a market capitalization of $244.65 billion, a PE ratio of 47.52, a P/E/G ratio of 5.29 and a beta of 0.64. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $510.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $455.73. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12-month low of $307.00 and a 12-month high of $566.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.52.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The retailer reported $2.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $49.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.75 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.54% and a return on equity of 30.61%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.29 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 12.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th were given a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 28th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.17%.

Costco Wholesale Profile

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. The firm’s product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations.

