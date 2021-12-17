NovaGold Resources Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NG) CFO Sells $115,261.02 in Stock

NovaGold Resources Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NG) (TSE:NG) CFO David A. Ottewell sold 16,143 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.14, for a total transaction of $115,261.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of NovaGold Resources stock opened at $6.88 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -62.55 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 62.14 and a current ratio of 62.14. NovaGold Resources Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.40 and a 1 year high of $11.03.

NovaGold Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:NG) (TSE:NG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 28th. The mining company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.04). During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.04) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that NovaGold Resources Inc. will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Centiva Capital LP bought a new stake in NovaGold Resources during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in NovaGold Resources during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in NovaGold Resources during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $82,000. Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new stake in NovaGold Resources during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $93,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in NovaGold Resources during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $96,000. 50.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NovaGold Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd.

About NovaGold Resources

NovaGold Resources, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of metal properties primarily located in Alaska and British Columbia. Its developments include Donlin Gold and Galore Creek projects. The company was founded by Gregory Shawn Johnson, John W. Chisholm, Macisaac G. Angus, Rick van Nieuwenhuyse, and Gerald James McConnell on December 5, 1984 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

