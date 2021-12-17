Nuvalent (NASDAQ:NUVL) Shares Gap Down to $20.23

Nuvalent Inc (NASDAQ:NUVL)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $20.23, but opened at $19.46. Nuvalent shares last traded at $19.95, with a volume of 155 shares trading hands.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Cowen assumed coverage on Nuvalent in a report on Monday, August 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nuvalent from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Nuvalent in a report on Monday, August 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Nuvalent in a report on Monday, August 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $22.78.

Nuvalent (NASDAQ:NUVL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.14). Equities research analysts expect that Nuvalent Inc will post -1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NUVL. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in Nuvalent during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in Nuvalent during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in Nuvalent during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $75,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Nuvalent during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $108,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Nuvalent in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $130,000. Institutional investors own 9.74% of the company’s stock.

Nuvalent Company Profile (NASDAQ:NUVL)

Nuvalent Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It focused on creating precisely targeted therapies for clinically proven kinase targets in cancer. The company’s program pipeline includes ROS1-positive and ALK-positive NSCLC. Nuvalent Inc is based in CAMBRIDGE, Mass.

