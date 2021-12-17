Nuveen Preferred and Income 2022 Term Fund (NYSE:JPT) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Nuveen Preferred and Income 2022 Term Fund (NYSE:JPT) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,000 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the November 15th total of 2,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 10,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Nuveen Preferred and Income 2022 Term Fund by 7.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 138,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,440,000 after purchasing an additional 9,834 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Nuveen Preferred and Income 2022 Term Fund by 2.8% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 93,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,322,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Nuveen Preferred and Income 2022 Term Fund by 12.0% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 89,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,227,000 after purchasing an additional 9,515 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nuveen Preferred and Income 2022 Term Fund by 75.2% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 88,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,205,000 after acquiring an additional 37,996 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Nuveen Preferred and Income 2022 Term Fund by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. now owns 86,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,164,000 after acquiring an additional 891 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of JPT stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $24.52. The stock had a trading volume of 11,873 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,236. Nuveen Preferred and Income 2022 Term Fund has a 12 month low of $23.67 and a 12 month high of $26.40. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.92.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.119 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.43 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.82%.

Nuveen Preferred and Income 2022 Term Fund Company Profile

Nuveen Preferred and Income 2022 Term Fund provides access to both the exchange-traded and over-the-counter preferred securities markets, seeking to capitalize on price discrepancies that may occur between these two markets. The Fund also has the flexibility to opportunistically invest in preferred securities with various coupon structures including fixed-to-floating structures, which may help reduce interest rate risk and enhance performance in a rising rate environment.

