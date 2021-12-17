NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE) Shares Sold by Navellier & Associates Inc.

Navellier & Associates Inc. trimmed its position in NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE) by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,924 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 113 shares during the period. Navellier & Associates Inc.’s holdings in NV5 Global were worth $288,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVEE. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in shares of NV5 Global in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NV5 Global in the 2nd quarter valued at $85,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of NV5 Global by 94.2% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,171 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 568 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NV5 Global in the 2nd quarter valued at $153,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in NV5 Global by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,807 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. 60.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other NV5 Global news, COO Alexander A. Hockman sold 10,000 shares of NV5 Global stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.99, for a total value of $1,099,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Richard Tong sold 2,500 shares of NV5 Global stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.40, for a total transaction of $268,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 52,500 shares of company stock valued at $5,821,200. Insiders own 17.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NVEE opened at $128.67 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $113.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $102.56. The company has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a current ratio of 2.56. NV5 Global, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $72.55 and a fifty-two week high of $133.75.

NV5 Global (NASDAQ:NVEE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The business services provider reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.03. NV5 Global had a net margin of 5.34% and a return on equity of 11.53%. The firm had revenue of $185.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $187.00 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.13 EPS. Analysts forecast that NV5 Global, Inc. will post 4.55 EPS for the current year.

About NV5 Global

NV5 Global, Inc engages in the provision of professional and technical consulting and certification solutions for public and private sector. It operates through the Infrastructure (INF), and Building, Technology, and Sciences (BTS) segment. The INF segment covers engineering, civil program management, and construction quality assurance practices.

