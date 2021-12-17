Nyerium (NYEX) Trading 190% Higher Over Last Week

Nyerium (CURRENCY:NYEX) traded up 44.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on December 17th. In the last seven days, Nyerium has traded up 190% against the dollar. One Nyerium coin can now be purchased for about $0.0014 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Nyerium has a total market cap of $49,539.99 and approximately $6.00 worth of Nyerium was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Vitae (VITAE) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000755 BTC.

Rapids (RPD) traded 12% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0137 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Gossip Coin (GOSS) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Dystem (DTEM) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZilStream (STREAM) traded 27,415.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.82 or 0.00000407 BTC.

OEC BTC (BTCK) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47,089.63 or 0.99614472 BTC.

Dequant (DEQ) traded 1,581,779,045.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $73,616.38 or 0.00000009 BTC.

NYEX is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 25th, 2018. Nyerium’s total supply is 39,785,332 coins and its circulating supply is 34,900,704 coins. Nyerium’s official Twitter account is @NyeriumDev and its Facebook page is accessible here . Nyerium’s official website is nyex.site . The Reddit community for Nyerium is /r/Nyerium and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Nyerium is the result of extensive research into the crypto landscape, which was aimed to find a solution to the problem of remittance and payment for the unbanked, with a primary focus on the African continent for whom simple things like having electricity are life-changing events. The first focus is emerging markets and the whole of the African continent where mobile and electronic payment is still new, and with hefty fees, is adding unnecessary burden on the poorest. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nyerium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nyerium should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Nyerium using one of the exchanges listed above.

