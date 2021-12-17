Oak Valley Bancorp (OVLY) and Its Peers Financial Contrast

Oak Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ: OVLY) is one of 321 public companies in the “State commercial banks” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare Oak Valley Bancorp to related businesses based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, valuation and earnings.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

24.5% of Oak Valley Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 48.9% of shares of all “State commercial banks” companies are owned by institutional investors. 18.6% of Oak Valley Bancorp shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 11.7% of shares of all “State commercial banks” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Oak Valley Bancorp and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Oak Valley Bancorp 31.40% 13.02% 1.03% Oak Valley Bancorp Competitors 28.76% 12.41% 1.26%

Dividends

Oak Valley Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.29 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.7%. Oak Valley Bancorp pays out 13.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “State commercial banks” companies pay a dividend yield of 2.2% and pay out 25.5% of their earnings in the form of a dividend. Oak Valley Bancorp has increased its dividend for 6 consecutive years.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Oak Valley Bancorp and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Oak Valley Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A Oak Valley Bancorp Competitors 2157 8964 7255 511 2.32

As a group, “State commercial banks” companies have a potential upside of 10.14%. Given Oak Valley Bancorp’s peers higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Oak Valley Bancorp has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Volatility & Risk

Oak Valley Bancorp has a beta of 0.48, suggesting that its stock price is 52% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Oak Valley Bancorp’s peers have a beta of 0.54, suggesting that their average stock price is 46% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Oak Valley Bancorp and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Oak Valley Bancorp $50.92 million $13.69 million 8.11 Oak Valley Bancorp Competitors $1.21 billion $217.66 million 12.10

Oak Valley Bancorp’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Oak Valley Bancorp. Oak Valley Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Oak Valley Bancorp peers beat Oak Valley Bancorp on 8 of the 12 factors compared.

About Oak Valley Bancorp

Oak Valley Bancorp is a bank holding company, which operates through its subsidiary, Oak Valley Community Bank offers commercial banking services. It offers checking and savings, money markets, home loans, home equity loans, consumer loans, debit master card, telephone banking, mobile banking, commercial loans, agricultural loans, small business loans, and payroll services. The company was founded on April 1, 2008 and is headquartered in Oakdale, CA.

