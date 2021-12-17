ObsEva SA (NASDAQ:OBSV) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

ObsEva SA (NASDAQ:OBSV) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,240,000 shares, a growth of 40.9% from the November 15th total of 2,300,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 801,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.0 days. Currently, 5.4% of the shares of the company are short sold.

OBSV traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $2.28. The stock had a trading volume of 28,210 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,458,685. ObsEva has a 1-year low of $1.93 and a 1-year high of $5.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 3.84 and a quick ratio of 3.84. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $177.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.72 and a beta of 0.66.

ObsEva (NASDAQ:OBSV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.23. As a group, research analysts expect that ObsEva will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ObsEva from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of ObsEva in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on shares of ObsEva from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 29th.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OBSV. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in ObsEva in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. acquired a new position in ObsEva during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Clark Financial Services Group Inc. BD acquired a new position in ObsEva during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new stake in ObsEva during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $66,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of ObsEva in the 1st quarter valued at $84,000. 31.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ObsEva Company Profile

ObsEva SA is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of therapeutic treatments for woman’s reproductive health and pregnancy. It offers biopharmaceutical drugs addressing conditions compromising pregnancy from conception to birth. The company was founded by Ernest Loumaye and André Chollet on November 14, 2012 and is headquartered in Geneva, Switzerland.

