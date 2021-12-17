Ocado Group (LON:OCDO) Earns “Buy” Rating from Citigroup

Citigroup reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Ocado Group (LON:OCDO) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Citigroup currently has a GBX 2,900 ($38.32) price target on the stock.

OCDO has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Shore Capital reissued a not rated rating on shares of Ocado Group in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Berenberg Bank dropped their price target on Ocado Group from GBX 2,120 ($28.02) to GBX 2,065 ($27.29) and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Ocado Group from GBX 1,900 ($25.11) to GBX 1,800 ($23.79) and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a sector perform rating and issued a GBX 2,100 ($27.75) price target on shares of Ocado Group in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 2,501.92 ($33.06).

OCDO opened at GBX 1,697 ($22.43) on Tuesday. Ocado Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,545.32 ($20.42) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 2,888 ($38.17). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.17, a quick ratio of 3.85 and a current ratio of 4.00. The company has a market capitalization of £12.75 billion and a P/E ratio of -85.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1,719.65 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,831.41.

Ocado Group plc operates as an online grocery retailer in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ocado Retail, UK Solutions & Logistics, and International Solutions. It also sells general merchandise products on its Ocado.com; provides online retail solutions; and offers customer fulfillment centre and logistics services.

