Ocado Group (LON:OCDO) Earns “Buy” Rating from Citigroup

Posted by on Dec 17th, 2021

Citigroup reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Ocado Group (LON:OCDO) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Citigroup currently has a GBX 2,900 ($38.32) price target on the stock.

OCDO has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Shore Capital reissued a not rated rating on shares of Ocado Group in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Berenberg Bank dropped their price target on Ocado Group from GBX 2,120 ($28.02) to GBX 2,065 ($27.29) and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Ocado Group from GBX 1,900 ($25.11) to GBX 1,800 ($23.79) and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a sector perform rating and issued a GBX 2,100 ($27.75) price target on shares of Ocado Group in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 2,501.92 ($33.06).

OCDO opened at GBX 1,697 ($22.43) on Tuesday. Ocado Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,545.32 ($20.42) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 2,888 ($38.17). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.17, a quick ratio of 3.85 and a current ratio of 4.00. The company has a market capitalization of £12.75 billion and a P/E ratio of -85.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1,719.65 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,831.41.

Ocado Group Company Profile

Ocado Group plc operates as an online grocery retailer in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ocado Retail, UK Solutions & Logistics, and International Solutions. It also sells general merchandise products on its Ocado.com; provides online retail solutions; and offers customer fulfillment centre and logistics services.

See Also: What is the G-20?

Analyst Recommendations for Ocado Group (LON:OCDO)

Receive News & Ratings for Ocado Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ocado Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.