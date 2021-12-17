Oddz (ODDZ) Reaches Market Capitalization of $12.76 Million

Oddz (CURRENCY:ODDZ) traded down 7.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on December 16th. One Oddz coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.35 or 0.00000735 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Oddz has a market capitalization of $12.76 million and $389,745.00 worth of Oddz was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Oddz has traded 19.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002093 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001698 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.90 or 0.00054210 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3,941.89 or 0.08251963 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.39 or 0.00080371 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47,705.04 or 0.99865865 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.59 or 0.00051482 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00002701 BTC.

Oddz’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 36,334,284 coins. Oddz’s official Twitter account is @oddz_finance

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oddz directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Oddz should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Oddz using one of the exchanges listed above.

