ODonnell Financial Services LLC Acquires New Position in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF)

ODonnell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 71,627 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,419,000. Cleveland-Cliffs accounts for approximately 0.7% of ODonnell Financial Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLF. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs by 56.9% in the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,686,297 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $78,761,000 after purchasing an additional 1,336,318 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 41.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,830,455 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $125,705,000 after buying an additional 1,712,464 shares during the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Cleveland-Cliffs in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,315,000. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 88.5% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 350,349 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $7,553,000 after acquiring an additional 164,448 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,470,862 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $31,712,000 after purchasing an additional 66,105 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.94% of the company’s stock.

CLF has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Cleveland-Cliffs from $22.50 to $23.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Cleveland-Cliffs in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Cleveland-Cliffs from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, B. Riley increased their price objective on Cleveland-Cliffs from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th.

Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.75.

In related news, EVP Keith Koci bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $21.83 per share, with a total value of $218,300.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Robert P. Fisher, Jr. bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $19.92 per share, with a total value of $99,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders acquired 80,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,613,400 in the last ninety days. 1.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CLF stock opened at $20.54 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.77 and a 12-month high of $26.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.27 billion, a PE ratio of 5.31 and a beta of 2.20. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.15.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The mining company reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.10. Cleveland-Cliffs had a net margin of 12.44% and a return on equity of 75.62%. The business had revenue of $6 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.63 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.04 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 264.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. will post 6.18 earnings per share for the current year.

About Cleveland-Cliffs

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

